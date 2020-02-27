Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Reginald Horner. View Sign Service Information The Battlefords Funeral Service 338 4th Avenue North Saskatoon , SK S7K 2L7 (306)-446-4200 Obituary

HORNER: It is with great sadness that the family announces the sudden passing of Reginald Horner in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan at the age of 69. Reg's memory will forever be remembered by his partner, Celia Brendle, children Kurtis Horner of Edmonton and Devaney Mehl (Chad) of Estevan, Celia's children Wade (Ronda) Brendle and Julie Levasseur (Jaime Little), and grand-children Savannah, Catherine, Megan, Emily, Macey, and Chandler. Reg will also be remembered by many relatives and friends. Reg was predeceased by his parents Hector and Elsie Horner and brother Barry Horner. Reg grew up in Cando, Saskatchewan where he attended school. He spent 26 years working with the Saskatchewan Wheat Pool before retiring and returning to his roots, the family farm. There was nothing Reg was more proud of than his children and their accomplishments. Reg had many hobbies which included hunting, fishing, discussing politics, and collecting whatever deeply interested him. In his recent years, he became a pet owner and loved spending time with his dog Dutches and rabbit Lola. Funeral Service was held on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church at 1401 – 98th Street, North Battleford, Saskatchewan with Pastor Morley Ayars of the Cando Foursquare Gospel Church officiating. Eulogy was given by Devaney Mehl. Memories were given by Cody Dehr and Tribute by Bruce Wilson. Music Ministry: Organist - Bonnie Phillips; Pianist – Purity Lacey; Soloist - Robert MacKay – Wings of a Dove; Hymns: Old Rugged Cross, Bringing In The Sheaves & Amazing Grace – led by Rev. Jan Cooke. Honorary Pallbearers were Devaney Mehl, Norman Nodwell, Barry MacDiarmid, Hugh McLean, Dale Redlich & Doug Horner. Active Pallbearers were Kurtis Horner, Chad Mehl, Ernie Dehr, Harvey Plum, Pat Charbonneau & Nolan Weber. Interment was at Cando Cemetery, Cando, SK. Memorials are requested to Canadian Police Family Alliance, PO Box 25115 Cobble Stone, Grande Prairie, AB T8X 0E9 donations online







