CRAMATTE: René Henry Cramatte, passed away peacefully to his heavenly home in the early hours of July 4, 2019 with family by his side at Battleford's Union Hospital North Battleford, SK at the age of 82. Survived by his loving wife, Marion ; children, Maureen Mizera (Kelly) - Aimeé & Jarret Loehndorf - Raevyn, Cooper, Felix, Kimberly & Peter Wright - Cecelia & Scarlett; Albert (Bert) Cramatte (Heather) - Robin, Jordan Wakelin; Marilyn Ochs (Clayton) - Damon, Mason Ochs; Karen Kitching (Kent) - Kiefer, Tucker & Karissa Kitching; siblings, Juliette (Judy) Edmunson, Jeanne Bergstrom, Louis Cramatte & Josie Chmelnyk, step brother Dan and Carol Godfrey step brother-in-law Omer Iverson and in-laws, Alice (Peter) Gradauer & Bruce (Jean) McNabb. Predeceased by parents, Joseph & Gabrielle; step mother Hilda; niece, Jennifer Bergstrom; nephew, Brett Bergstrom; great nephew Shane Bergstrom; sister-in-law, Evelyn Cramatte; step-sister June Iverson mother & father-in-law, Ruby & Albert McNabb; and brothers-in-law, Gerry Bergstrom & Clifford McNabb. Born April 26, 1937 in North Battleford. His first home was Denholm and then the family moved to a small farm outside of North Battleford. René went to school first at Glenrose school then went to Notre Dame then on to C.O.C.J. (the convent) for his Grade 10 and eventually earned his GED. His first job was as a butcher's helper, then at Co-op Creamery. In 1958 he started working at the Saskatchewan Hospital on the wards as summer relief, then was hired to work in the cafeteria. From there he was hired to work in the Power House where he eventually became a 2nd class Power Engineer. Here he made many life-long friends. Also in 1958 he met the love of his life Marion; they married on an unusually warm day November 19, 1960. His children think the warm weather was God's way of blessing their union. In the next few years René and Marion grew their family with the addition of 4 children. At the young age of 49 he was given the option to retire or continue working. He chose the retirement package. For the next 5 years or so he worked mechanics with his brother in law Bruce at his garage. Then the Power Plant asked him to come back to work part-time as they needed a 2nd Class Engineer at site. René could do it all it seemed. He would magically fix anything broken, did carpentry and worked on his own vehicles and others. The one thing you could count on is that if you needed help he would jump right in to help you. René was a devout Catholic parishioner throughout his life at Notre Dame church. At one time he was an altar boy and could respond in Latin. Listening or attending country music events was a passion for René and Marion. His favorites were Johnny Cash and Merle Haggard. For many years they went to the Craven music festival. Camping was also a passion for them over the years. Their favorite places were Meeting Lake and Emma Lake. René followed the Sask. Roughriders quite closely, even got the chance to meet with some of them a few years ago. Family and friends were very important to him. Special to his heart were his grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He liked to greet his great grandchildren with a box of mini Smarties. René always had a smile for you, he would always support you with a hug or a handshake which was often accompanied by a wink in his eye. We loved his sense of humor, he was quick with a smile, comment or laughter. René will always be with us in our hearts and our prayers. Vigil Of Prayer was held on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. from Notre Dame de Lourdes Roman Catholic Church, North Battleford, SK with Deacon Ghislain Bellavance Presiding. Music was provided by Charles Day. Mass Of Christian Burial was held on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. from Notre Dame de Lourdes Roman Catholic Church, North Battleford, SK with Celebrant, Fr. Sebastian Kunnath assisted by Deacon Glislain Bellacance. Cross Bearer was Albert Cramatte. Candle Bearers were Marilyn Ochs & Karen Kitching. Eulogy was given by Maureen Mizera, Aimeé Loehndorf & Kimberly Wright. Readers were Alice Gradauer, Jean McNabb, Raevyn Loehndorf, Aimeé Loehndorf & Karen Kitching. Offertory Gifts – Louis Cramatte & Josie Chmelnyk. Music Ministry: Organist – Glenn Goodman; Director & Soloist, Cheryl Kitzan, Soloist – Robert MacKay – Amazing Grace & In The Garden. Active Pallbearers were Kiefer Kitching, Tucker Kitching, Robin Wakelin, Jordan Wakelin, Damon Ochs and Mason Ochs. Memorials are requested to Notre Dame de Lourdes Roman Catholic Church, 1201 – 105th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 1S8, BUH Foundation – Palliative Care Unit, PO Box 1358, North Battleford, SK S9A 3L8 or to Sandwith Hall Board, c/o Jessie, RR#1 Glenbush, SK S0M 0Z0. Interment was at Hyde Park Cemetery, Sandwith, SK. Arrangements were entrusted to Battlefords Funeral Service (306-446-4200). CARD OF THANKS Thank-you to BUH Palliative Care Unit. Thank-you to all who sent flowers, gifts, food and phone calls. Thank-you to the Music Ministry. Thank-you to the CWL ladies for the funeral luncheon they provided & also to the Sandwith ladies for the luncheon following the interment. Thank-you to Deacon Ghislain Bellavance, Fr. Sebastion Kunnath and Battlefords Funeral Service.







