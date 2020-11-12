1/1
WALLIN: It is with great sadness the family of Mr. Ricky Wallin announce his passing with family by his side Friday, October 30, 2020 at the age of 73 years. A Private Family Graveside Service was held at the City Cemetery with Joyce Salie officiating. Ricky is lovingly remembered by his wife of 52 years, Dianne; son, James (Trish) Wallin; daughter, Lisa Wallin; grandchildren: Tristan and Kiana Wallin; sister, Bonnie (Barrie) Probe; brother, Trevor (Danita) Wallin. He is predeceased by his parents: Lorne & Helen Wallin; brothers: Darwin, Dwain & Laurie Wallin; sister, Kelly Wallin. Memorial donations in memory of Mr. Ricky Wallin can be directed to Canadian Cancer Society 1910 McIntyre St, Regina, SK S4P 2R3 or The Heart & Stroke Foundation 1738 Quebec Ave #26, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1V9. Condolences for the family can be left at www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Vanessa Macnab of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium.




Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2020.
