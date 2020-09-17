KUNTZ:
In Loving Memory of Rita Alice Kuntz, born November 7, 1948 at Spiritwood, SK., passed away August 29, 2020 in Saskatoon, SK. Rita grew up on the farm in the Belbutte area. Rita began her career at Saskatchewan Hospital in North Battleford (SHNB) where she worked as a nurses aid in the summers and after business school, in the medical records department. In 1973 she married Larry and moved to the Garden Prairie district where she raised 4 children and worked as a farmer's wife and homemaker. She was involved in all of the kids' activities as they grew up whether it was volunteering at the schools or leading their 4-H club. Once the kids were grown, she returned to work at SHNB and Battleford library as the librarian. Rita took pleasure in assisting patrons to find a good read but she especially enjoyed the visits with all the wonderful people that would stop by regularly. She retired in 2015 and passed her time baking, cooking, reading, and enjoying more time with her grandchildren. Rita was very active with the St. Vital Catholic Women's League and served as treasurer for many years. Rita enjoyed the simple things in life, a cup of tea, a fresh hairstyle, a good visit, and time spent with family. She was a strong, humble, thoughtful, devoted woman who spent her life in service of God and her family and will be deeply missed. Survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Larry Kuntz; sons: Geoff, Brad (Joelle) – Bentley, Trevor (Brydie) - Ty, Brayden & Sara; daughter, Coralie (Nathan) Lavigne - Blake; brothers: Clifford (Angela), Norman (Helen), Ralph (Terry); sister-in-law, Pat Amendt; numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Jacob & Alice Amendt; son, Gordon Kuntz; brother, Marvin Amendt and sister, Gladys (Doug) Good. Vigil Of Prayer was held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. with Presider Mel Kozlowski. Mass Of Christian Burial was held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. with Celebrant Fr. Sebastian Kunnath. Both services were held at St. Vital Roman Catholic Church, Battleford, SK. Pianist was Joan Harrison. Honor Guard & Tribute – St. Vital Catholic Women's League. Interment took place at Town of Battleford Cemetery, Battleford, SK. Memorials are requested to Battlefords Union Hospital Foundation, Box 1358, North Battleford, SK S9A 3L8. Condolences can be sent to www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca
Arrangements were entrusted to Robert MacKay of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium (306-446-4200). Card of Thanks There are never enough words to express the continued love, support and appreciation during the unexpected loss of a loved one. Larry and family wish to say thank you for all of the kind words, visits, texts, phone calls, and thoughtful expressions of flowers cards, meals, and baking. Your thoughtfulness will not soon be forgotten.