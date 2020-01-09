KEDL, Rita Christina Rita Kedl, age 83, beloved sister of Father Aloysius Kedl and Mary (Bill) Comeault, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Sherbrooke Community Centre in Saskatoon, SK. Rita was born in Paradise Hill, SK and attended school in Perch Lake. Rita sang in church and community choirs and served the local Parish through her involvement with the CWL. She moved to Battleford in 1970. Sometime later she was the caregiver to her parents. Rita spent many years working for the Oblates stationed in Battleford as secretary to Raema Communication. Later, Rita served the St. Vital Parish in Battleford as secretary. She served many local parishioners in their ministries. She was a coordinator of RCIA in the Prince Albert Diocese and the St. Vital Parish. Her favourite hobbies were photography and travelling to the Rocky Mountains with her brother, Father Aloysius. Stamp collecting was one early hobby. Reading and following world events was of great importance to Rita. She treasured her friendships with many people in the Paradise Hill area and the Battlefords. Her nieces and nephews were a blessing to her and she treasured their visits. Family members who mourn her loss are her brother Father Aloysius Kedl; sister Mary (Bill) Comeault; brother-in-law Frank Koob; nephews John (Jennevieve) Koob, Mark (Tanya) Koob and their son Noah; nieces Christina (Kevin) Zarycki, Michelle (Todd) Gaucher and their children Nathanael, Gemma, Mirielle and Tobias, Cecile (Justin) Klein and their son Owen. Rita was predeceased by her parents Aloyius and Christina Kedl; and sister Rose Koob. Rita's family wishes to thank all those who cared for her during her stay at Miel's Private Care Home, RUH, City Hospital and Sherbrooke Community Centre. The Vigil for Rita was held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, December 27 at St. Philip Neri Roman Catholic Church (1902 Munroe Ave. S.) in Saskatoon. The Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 28 at St. Vital Roman Catholic Church (11-18th St. E.) in Battleford. Memorial donations may be made to St. Vital Parish Building Fund. Arrangements were in care of John Schachtel – Mourning Glory Funeral Services (306) 978-5200 www.mourningglory.ca
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020