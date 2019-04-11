Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rita May Johnson. View Sign

Rita May Johnson Rita May Johnson was born May 16, 1950 in North Battleford, SK. and passed away March 27, 2019 in Saskatoon. She was predeceased by her parents Helen and Fredolph Johnson and infant great niece Amie Chickeness. Rita is survived by her 3 sisters Christine Schwan (Gary), Grace Gamble (John) and Joanne "Joey" Johnson. Nieces and nephews Neil, Michelle, Jillian, Lee, Dean, Jason, Janelle, Ashlee and many great nieces and nephews. She attended Pineview School at Birch Lake and then later Medstead and Glaslyn Schools. Most of her working career was in financial services at various banks, until her retirement in 2015. She loved life in all its splendor to the fullest. Everyone was enriched by her presence and we will miss her deeply. "Rest now my dear." Celebration of her life was held Friday, April 5, 2019 at the Saskatoon Funeral Home, Officiating by Rev. Lorraine Trout and Kristen Mundell, Music by Ruth Eliason and Mary Friesen, Tribute by Terry Elliott. Interment to be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the St. Paul's Hospital Foundation Hospice 1702 20th Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0Z9. 306-655-5821





338 4th Avenue North

Saskatoon , SK S7K 2L7

(306) 244-5577 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Apr. 11 to Apr. 18, 2019

