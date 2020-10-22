COLE:
Robert "Bob" James Cole passed away at Riverside Health Complex, Turtleford, Saskatchewan, on September 25, 2020 at the age of 81 years. Bob is survived by: his wife of 47 years, Elaine Cole; daughter, Marina (Kevin) Foulds and their children, Wendy (Brad) Macnab and their children, Maya, Kaebri, and Kyran; Michael (Tara) and their children, Kaiden and Kael; Alyssa (Kayne) Charlton; and Nathan (Kasie); son, Glen (Roxane) Cole and their children, Ashley (Ted) Cochrane and their children Kay, Theo and Maylin; Shae Cole; Jaeden Cole; and Hailey Cole; daughter, Twila (Richard) Doom and their children, Brandon and Chelsey Doom; son, Randy (Colleen) Cole and their children, Krista Cole; Jeffrey (Laisha) and their child, Lucas; and Sheldon; and son, Terrell (Lhea) Cole and their children, Taya (Tate) Steistol; Bailey Cole; and Tyne. Bob was predeceased by: his parents, Sam (1968) and Teenie (1971) Cole; his first wife, Betty-Lou Cole (1970); In-laws, Sam and Mary Lawrence and Oscar and Kathleen Gordon; brothers, Herbert and Sam Cole; sisters, Mary Cormier and Mina MacDonnell; and sister-in-law, Shirley Pauls. A Funeral Service in memory of Bob will was held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 2:00 PM with Rev. Canon Don Skinner and Deb McNabb officiating. The eulogists were Trina Deobald and Don Cole. The readings were given by Krista Cole, Wendy Foulds, Chelsey Doom and Taya Cole. The organist was Catherine Skinner. The active pallbearers were Michael Foulds, Brandon Doom, Nathan Foulds, Jeffrey Cole, Sheldon Cole and Tyne Cole. The interment was held at the Edam Municipal Cemetery. Donations in memory of Bob may be made to Canadian Cancer Society
, Heart & Stroke Foundation or Canadian Lung Association. The interment was held at Edam Municipal Cemetery, Edam, Saskatchewan. McCaw Funeral Service Ltd., of Lloydminster, Alberta administered the funeral arrangements. Card of Thanks The Cole family would like to thank all those who showed there support and love during this difficult time. __________________________________________________