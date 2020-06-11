Robert PITMAN
PITMAN: Robert (Bob) July 21st 1926 North Battleford, Saskatchewan - May 26th 2020 Burnaby, British Columbia Bob Pitman passed away surrounded by his family on May 26th, 2020 at the age of 93 years. As the middle child in a family of eleven siblings, Bob grew up on a farm near the community of Mullingar, Saskatchewan during the Great Depression. A veteran of World War II, Robert joined the army at the age of 18 in 1945. After the war, he married the love of his life, Margaret (nee Longhorn) in 1947. Together they raised three children: Ken, Sandra and Brian. They moved to Cochrane, Alberta in 2001 and then to Burnaby, BC in 2012. Family, camping, fishing, and hunting were his greatest joys in life. All of his grandchildren caught their first fish with "Grampa's" help. His infectious smile, optimism and enduring advice to, 'never say whoa in a bad spot" will be missed by all. Margaret pre-deceased Bob in 2018. He is survived by his sister Ivy (Harold), sons Ken (Wendy), Brian (Jin), daughter Sandra (Russell), granddaughters Carley (Mike), Roxy (Russell), Hailey (Devin), Cassidy (Matthew), grandsons, Kevin (Christina), Greg (Melany) and great grandchildren Kaitlyn, Mason, Oliver and Willow. In lieu of flowers charitable donations can be made to the George Derby Centre, http://www.georgederby.ca/donate.html or call 604.527.4451. __________________________________________________



Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.
