Robert Thomas Quick 1945-2020
It's with great sadness that the family of Robert (Bob) Quick announces his passing on October 2, 2020. As per Bob's wishes there will be no service. The family would like everyone to remember Bob in your own way. Bob is survived by Diane, his loving wife of 55 years, daughter Jackie, son-in-law Vince Russell and their daughters Madison (aka Magoo) and Grayson (aka Glennie). He is also survived by lots of family and many friends. Bob was predeceased by his parents William (1995) and Lucille (2010) and his parents in- law Chester (2007) and Willy (2013). Bob was our "gentle giant" who will be missed by so many people, especially his Lorenzo Family. He was a very loving and caring man. He would help anyone, anytime, anywhere with any task. He had a deep passion for animals, especially the granddaughters' pets and was called upon to help with many a sick or injured animal. Donations in memory of Robert may be made to the Western College of Veterinary Medicine (WCVM), 52 Campus Dr, Saskatoon, Sask. S7N 5B4. Condolences may be sent to www.saskatoonfuneralhome.com
Arrangements in care of SASKATOON FUNERAL HOME (306) 244-5577. __________________________________________________