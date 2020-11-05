RISEING:
Robin B. J. Riseing, late of Pine Island Lodge in Maidstone, SK. Passed away peacefully on October 17th, 2020 at 76 years. Robin was born January 27th, 1944 in North Battleford Hospital to Ellen & Ted Riseing. Robin Attended and Notre Dame and NBCI. He worked his whole life, starting in Saskatoon for a year then returning home to North Battleford where he ran Stop & Serve Turbo on Railway Ave for many years. Robin then ran the David Laird Campground for a number of years and after that at Sarcan until his retirement for the past 12 years. Robin then moved into the Pine Island Lodge in Maidstone, SK after his legs gave out and he was in a wheelchair. Robin is dearly loved and remembered by his brother Ed Riseing of North Battleford, Claire Riseing–Virdi of North Battleford; sister Donna (Bill) Butterfield; nieces and nephews, Tracy (Bob) Gardiner, Frankie Menzies (Jeff Toews & Jacob Toews) Kassidy Menzies, Kolten Gardiner, Tessa Gardiner; Brad Butterfield children Gracie, Faith, Sara, Mary & Denver; niece Crystal (Jason) Loweryson; nephewTom Butterfield; step-sisters Geraldine Anderson, Phyllis Nault; step-brother Lewis Murray. Robin was predeceased by his father Charles Edward (Ted) Riseing in July1958 mother Ellen Murray in May 1996; step-father Bill Murray in 1973; step-brothers Lloyd Murray and step-sister Colleen Baker. Funeral Service for Robin will be held 2:00 pm on Saturday, November 7th, 2020 at Sallows & McDonald-Wilson & Zehner Chapel (1271 103rd Street, North Battleford, SK.) Covid19 Restriction and Protocols will be asked to be followed masks are advised but not mandatory. Robins family would like to thank the staff at Pine Island Lodge for the excellent care and compassion they extended to Robin these past 12 years as well as to Wally Markewich and Staff of Sallows & McDonald-Wilson & Zehner Funeral Home, 206-445-2418. Condolences can be left at www.sallowsandmcdonald.com