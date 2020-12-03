Rose Marie Macnab 1925 – 2020
Rose Marie Macnab (nee Davies) passed away suddenly, November 15, 2020, at Youville Home in St.Albert, Alberta, with her daughter, Tana, at her side. Rose Marie will be greatly missed by her daughter, Tana; grandson, Jack; granddaughter, Maggie; as well as the many friends and family she leaves behind. She was predeceased by her husband, Samuel John "Jack" Macnab; son, Brent; all three of her siblings and her parents. Rose Marie was born in Battleford, Saskatchewan, to Margaret Davies and Stuart Brohman. Rose Marie was five when Margaret met and married Arthur Vine, and they went on to raise their blended family of four in the Post Office building in Battleford. Rose Marie was not one to stay idle. She left home to work in Regina at the age of 15. From that day forward, she never stopped working. Whether at the Bank of Montreal, or Royal Bank of Canada, the gas company loading oil tanker cars, no job was too big or too small. Once she met and married Jack Macnab, her life changed from city to forestry life, living in backwoods skid shacks and in the back of the butcher shop. But being the social person that she was, she thrived when surrounded by people. Nobody ever went hungry around Rose Marie. When children, Brent and Tana, brought home travellers from afar – they were welcomed with open arms and plates were set at the table. The more people she could help, the happier she was. Family was the most important thing to Rose Marie. She loved to travel and took every opportunity to do so. She was quick with a smile and always made people feel welcome in her home. At the retirement party thrown for her by the Royal Bank of Canada 30 years ago, they presented her with a trophy – a pair of bronzed, worn-out sneakers with the plaque, "Slow down, Marie". She has finally slowed down and can rest easy. As per Rose Marie's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no service at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. To send condolences, please visit www.connelly-mckinley.com.
