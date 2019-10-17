KNOWLES: In Loving Memory of Rosella E. Knowles, born June 20, 1925 at Bruno District, SK., passed away September 30, 2019 in North Battleford, SK. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters: Linda Startup, Fruitvale, BC and Pam Knowles, North Battleford, SK; son Ray Knowles, Meota, SK; grandchildren: Lorna and Robert Jr.; great-grandson Jarrod; great-granddaughters: Katelyn and Breanna; sisters and brothers; numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral Service was held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul's Anglican Church, North Battleford, SK with Rev. Trevor Malyon officiating. The Rose Ceremony was presented by St. Paul's Anglican Church Women. Eulogy was given by Ray Knowles. Music Ministry: Pianist - Sara Whitbread; St. Paul's Sanctuary Choir; Soloist - Robert MacKay - "In The Garden"; Cd Selections: Don't Sit Under The Apple Tree - Glen Miller & String Of Pearls - Glen Miller; Hymn: How Great Thou Art. Active Pallbearers were Brian Craig, and Mike Zaychkowsky. Honorary Pallbearers were John Dewer & Wally and Phyllis Gordey. Interment took place at Garden of Devotion - Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, North Battleford, SK. Memorials are requested to St. Paul's Anglican Church, 1302 – 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 0P8 Lived a Long and Full Life Condolences can be sent to www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca Arrangements were entrusted to Battlefords Funeral Service (306-446-4200).
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Oct. 17 to Oct. 24, 2019