Roy Bartlett
BARTLETT: Roy Bartlett April 6, 1930 - September 17, 2020. It is with profound sadness that the family announce the passing of their beloved father, Roy, on Thursday, September 17, 2020. He referred to passing away as the price of admission. After a very full and rewarding life (a man who lived several lives really with many wonderful, diverse and vast chapters) he handed in his ticket on September 17 at age 90. His vibrant energy, charm, curiosity, and thoughtful storytelling ways will be dearly missed... by his immediate family so close to him: Wendy (Dan), Alison, and Griff (Claudette); his grandchildren Myles, Reese, Marina and Adam; most recently his great grandson, Ryker; and by his dearest of friends and family, who are all left to mourn his passing. He married his loving wife, Sylvia, in 1957, and they shared a remarkable life together, along with their three children, until her passing in 2004. Roy lived an amazing life. Born in Saskatoon, his life's journey took him from coast to coast and around the world, and he will be remembered as a man of adventure who enjoyed a wealth of life's experiences and possessed a wide array of talents. A business entrepreneur, architect, engineer, naval officer and pilot, business owner, gifted artist and craftsman, were just a few of his main pursuits, careers, and interests. He always had a project on the go and none of them were too big or small for him to take on (with gusto and enthusiasm), and he was always willing to offer his services to those around him. Generous to a fault, a man of character and wise beyond his years, he was a presence that was bigger than life itself. He soars into the bright blue skies now... he will be missed so very much. What a journey he had. A private Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Condolences can be sent to www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca Arrangements are entrusted to Robert MacKay of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium (306) 446-4200.




Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2020.
