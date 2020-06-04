O'HARE: Roy Dennis. With great sadness, the family of Roy Dennis O'Hare announces his unexpected passing on the evening of May 23, 2020 at the age of 80. Roy was born on January 5, 1940 near Livelong, SK and spent his early years in rural Saskatchewan before eventually moving to Saskatoon. He joined the Saskatoon Police Service on October 1, 1965 and retired as Deputy Chief on June 30, 1996. Over the 30 years of service, he made several lifelong friends and also earned a Master of Business Administration from the University of Saskatchewan. While Roy spent much of his retirement years between Saskatchewan, British Columbia and Mexico, he always called Saskatoon home. He passed away peacefully at his residence in Vancouver, BC. Roy had a vibrant personality and cared deeply about his family. His outgoing persona and passionate soul will be deeply missed by all. He is survived by his partner Marty, first partner and close friend Marj, children Chad (Nancy) and Dawne (Andrew), grandchildren Kaela and Liam, siblings Wally, Dorothy, Darlene, Gladys and Cheryl, as well as extended family and friends. Roy is predeceased by his parents Delbert and Dorothy O'Hare, brother Melvin and sisters Delrose and Della. Private ceremonies will be held in Vancouver and Saskatoon. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared on https://kearneyfs.com/obituaries/roy-dennis-ohare. Donations in the memory of Roy can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada. __________________________________________________
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2020.