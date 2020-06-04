HAYWARD: It is with great sadness the family of Russel Edward Hayward announce his passing on Friday, May 29, 2020. Survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Josephine Hayward; son, Stuart Hayward; daughter, Shirley Hayward; 2 granddaughters: Vanessa Heilman, Lacey Douglas; 2 grandsons: Jesse Hayward, Blake Hayward; 2 great-granddaughters: Jordan and Katana Hayward-Hunt; brother, Bryon (Sophie). Predeceased by his daughter, Colleen; parents, James & Jessie Hayward; siblings; daughter-in-law, Beverley Hayward. Russel was born at Unity Hospital, June 24, 1927. He was the eighth in a family of seven boys and 2 girls. He lived in Alfred Knowles District, eleven miles southwest of Unity. He attended school at Alfred Knowles School until 1942. He helped on the farm and drove his brother Cec's truck, hauling grain, coal, gravel, cattle and anything that needing hauling until 1945. Cec sold the truck and he helped on the farm until 1949 when he went to work at Dickson Quality Meats in Unity earning $25 a week until 1960 when he bought Bill Milne's Locker Plant at Turtleford. He sold out in 1970 and then moved to North Battleford where he managed Battleford Meat Packers until 1975 then worked for OK Economy until retirement in 1990 and moving to Turtle Lake. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Condolences can be sent to www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca Arrangements are entrusted to Trevor Watts of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium (306-445-7570).
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2020.