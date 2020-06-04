Russel Edward Hayward
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Russel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HAYWARD: It is with great sadness the family of Russel Edward Hayward announce his passing on Friday, May 29, 2020. Survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Josephine Hayward; son, Stuart Hayward; daughter, Shirley Hayward; 2 granddaughters: Vanessa Heilman, Lacey Douglas; 2 grandsons: Jesse Hayward, Blake Hayward; 2 great-granddaughters: Jordan and Katana Hayward-Hunt; brother, Bryon (Sophie). Predeceased by his daughter, Colleen; parents, James & Jessie Hayward; siblings; daughter-in-law, Beverley Hayward. Russel was born at Unity Hospital, June 24, 1927. He was the eighth in a family of seven boys and 2 girls. He lived in Alfred Knowles District, eleven miles southwest of Unity. He attended school at Alfred Knowles School until 1942. He helped on the farm and drove his brother Cec's truck, hauling grain, coal, gravel, cattle and anything that needing hauling until 1945. Cec sold the truck and he helped on the farm until 1949 when he went to work at Dickson Quality Meats in Unity earning $25 a week until 1960 when he bought Bill Milne's Locker Plant at Turtleford. He sold out in 1970 and then moved to North Battleford where he managed Battleford Meat Packers until 1975 then worked for OK Economy until retirement in 1990 and moving to Turtle Lake. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Condolences can be sent to www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca Arrangements are entrusted to Trevor Watts of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium (306-445-7570).




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eternal Memories Funeral Service and Crematorium
2741-99th St, Unit #5
North Battleford, SK S9A 2Y4
306-445-7570
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved