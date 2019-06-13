Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward James Sachko. View Sign Service Information Eternal Memories Funeral Service and Crematorium 2741-99th St, Unit #5 North Battleford , SK S9A 2Y4 (306)-445-7570 Obituary

Sachko- Edward James September 04, 1943 - May 31, 2019 Edward passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019, he struggled with cancer for 16 years and finally he succumbed to it. Edward was born on the farm homestead near Cando, Sask., he was in the middle of seven children. He attended Willowfield School and Cando School. While growing up on the family farm, Edward had a passion for farming and chose it for his career in which he did extremely well with grain and cattle. The family knew that Edward was proud of his crops because a crop tour was a must. He always purchased new vehicles and took you for a tour in them. Edward always kept up with current farming practices even when he was retired. He also kept up with current affairs and news. His love for animals is why he had cattle in his farming operation. He also loved nature which is why he kept the birds well fed. When Edward was younger and in good health, he went with friends on holidays to Mexico and Hawaii and Las Vegas. He also liked trapping and hunting and skid doing with his brother, Walter and friends. Edward was always well organized and meticulous about his house and yard on the farm. It was always neat and upkept. Family was very important to Edward, he liked helping when he could and hosting and visiting them Edward is survived by his siblings Margaret (James) McConaghy, Elsie Evashenko, Walter (Marlene) Sachko, Judy Hrycuik, and Jeannette (Andy) Krakowetz. As well nephews and nieces, James McConaghy and Terry (Inga) McConaghy, Karen (Dale) Reeves, Roxanne(Perry)Anderson, Craig Evashenko, Jason (Roxanne) Evashenko, Stacey(Collin) Hirschfeld, Shannon (Sean) Timmons, Crystal (Kenzie) Bunney, Darren Hrycuik, Rhonda (Perry) Burns, Marlis Hrycuik, Melissa Krakowetz, Chantel (Brett) Trost, and Scott Krakowetz. Edward was predeceased by his parents Mary and James Sachko, his brother, David, his nephews, Neil, David and Gordon McConaghy. His two brothers-in-law, Walter Evashenko and Eli Hrycuik. At Edward's request there will be no funeral and he will be cremated. The family wishes to thank the Battleford Union Hospital staff on the second floor for the excellent care they gave Edward during his short stay there. For those wishing to leave a condolence, you may do so at







