Sally HARACH
HARACH: It is with great sadness the family of Mrs. Sally Harach announce her passing Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at the age of 95 years. A Private Family Service was held Saturday, October 24, 2020 at The Holy Ghost Ukrainian Greek Orthodox Church with Very Reverend Bohdan Demczuk as celebrant. Interment followed at the Holy Ghost Ukrainian Greek Orthodox Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in memory of Mrs. Sally Harach can be directed to the Hafford Special Care Home Po Box 130 Hafford, SK S0J 1A0 or The Holy Ghost Ukrainian Greek Orthodox Church Po Box 232 Hafford, SK S0J 1A0. She is lovingly remembered by her children: Diana Hull, Suzanne (Dwayne) Pooyak -Tate, Libbey, Cordell (Mandy) Hull – Emmett, Odin; Art (Mary) Harach- Joleen (Brian) Schneider – Luca, Jordan, Danny (Karen) Harach- Brady, Kenley, Ayla, Jennifer (Tyler) Leepart – William, Nicholas; Denise (Bruce) Kowalchuk- Braden, Ashley, Brooke. She is predeceased by her husband, Pat; brother, Peter Oschipok and son-in-law, Doug Hull. Condolences for the family can be left at www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Trevor Watts of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium




Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2020.
