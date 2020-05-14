GREENSLADE: It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Sandra Greenslade, born September 25th 1959, passed away May 5th 2020. She is survived by her loving husband Cliff, two children Jesse (Kae-Leah) and Cody. Also left to mourn her passing are her brothers Glenn (Laura), Norman, Rick (Tracey), Darcy (Lynette), sister Nadine (Kevin), brother-in-law Bob, sister-in-law's Margi, Eva (Jay), Betty (Ross) and numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces/nephews. Sandi was predeceased by parents Earl and Lillian Langford, brother Donald Langford, sister Donna Keir, and sister-in-law Sandy Langford. Sandi Greenslade was an amazing woman who enjoyed her time reading, knitting, camping and above all else spending time with her family. A Private Family Graveside Interment will take place on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at the Maymont Cemetery, Maymont, SK with Mrs. Joyce Salie officiating. Honorary Pallbearers are all nieces and nephews. A Celebration Of Life Service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations are requested to Glenburn Regional Park, PO Box 76, Maymont, SK. Condolences can be sent to www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca Arrangements are entrusted to Robert MacKay of Battlefords Funeral Service (306-446-4200).
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from May 14 to May 16, 2020.