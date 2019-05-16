Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra "Arlee" Lumgair. View Sign Obituary

LUMGAIR: Sandra "Arlee" Lumgair passed away at the Meadow Lake Hospital, Meadow Lake, Saskatchewan, March 14, 2019 at the age of 70 years. Arlee is lovingly remembered by: her daughters, Kellee (Jim) Lacombe, Shawna Lumgair and Tracey (Dustin) Calvert; her son, Arthur Lumgair (Jenell Krykowski); her grandchildren, Mikayla Myette, Tom Lumgair, Nathan Lacombe, Luke Lacombe, Jessica (Riley) Pinceman, Arlan Lumgair, Tyra Krykowski-Lumgair, Hunter Krykowski-Lumgair, Lane Calvert and Katie Calvert; her great-grandchildren, Macy, Jax and Harrison; her sisters, Gwen Laughlin and Dorothy Kivimaa; her brother, Jim (Delores) Doolittle; and numerous nieces and nephews. Arlee was predeceased by: her husband, Norman; her grandson, Jagger; her parents, Russell and Winnifred Doolittle; her sisters, Lorna McKechnie, Hazel Mackie, Gail Morgan and Noreen Clarke; her brothers, Edward Doolittle and David Doolittle. The Memorial Service for Arlee was conducted from the Waseca Memorial Hall , Waseca, Saskatchewan on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 2:00 PM with Alan Laughlin as leader of service. The eulogy was given by Jim Doolittle. The reading was presented by Jaco Coetzee. Special memories were presented by Georgina Pilling and Bev Hult. The hymns sung were, "Amazing Grace" and "Old Rugged Cross", accompanied by pianist, Frances Wright. The urnbearers were Kellee Lacombe, Shawna Lumgair, Arthur Lumgair, and Tracey Calvert. The honorary pallbearers were all of Sandra's grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The interment was held at the Waseca Cemetery, Waseca, Saskatchewan. Donations in memory of Arlee may be made to the Maidstone Group Home Society or the . McCaw Funeral Service Ltd., of Lloydminster, Alberta administered the funeral arrangements. Card of Thanks We would like to extend a huge thank you to everyone who has helped us during the past year and a half. To the communities and the people who make them great - your love and support will never be forgotten. For the visits, texts and phone calls that brightened many days for us. For the cards and donations in Mom's memory, the baking and flowers - thank you. To McCaws, Alan Laughlin, Francis Wright, Jaco Coetzee, Bev Hult and Georgina Pilling for making a Mom's Celebration of Life perfect. Thank you to the Waseca Hall Board for the lunch. Last but not least to everyone who came to share memories, laughs and tears - thank you. Tracey, Dustin, Lane and Katie. Arthur, Jenell, Tyra and Hunter. Shawna, Arlan, Jessica, Riley and Harrison. Kellee, Jim, Mikayla, Tom, Nathan, Luke, Macy and Jax. __________________________________________________





Sandra "Arlee" Lumgair passed away at the Meadow Lake Hospital, Meadow Lake, Saskatchewan, March 14, 2019 at the age of 70 years. Arlee is lovingly remembered by: her daughters, Kellee (Jim) Lacombe, Shawna Lumgair and Tracey (Dustin) Calvert; her son, Arthur Lumgair (Jenell Krykowski); her grandchildren, Mikayla Myette, Tom Lumgair, Nathan Lacombe, Luke Lacombe, Jessica (Riley) Pinceman, Arlan Lumgair, Tyra Krykowski-Lumgair, Hunter Krykowski-Lumgair, Lane Calvert and Katie Calvert; her great-grandchildren, Macy, Jax and Harrison; her sisters, Gwen Laughlin and Dorothy Kivimaa; her brother, Jim (Delores) Doolittle; and numerous nieces and nephews. Arlee was predeceased by: her husband, Norman; her grandson, Jagger; her parents, Russell and Winnifred Doolittle; her sisters, Lorna McKechnie, Hazel Mackie, Gail Morgan and Noreen Clarke; her brothers, Edward Doolittle and David Doolittle. The Memorial Service for Arlee was conducted from the Waseca Memorial Hall , Waseca, Saskatchewan on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 2:00 PM with Alan Laughlin as leader of service. The eulogy was given by Jim Doolittle. The reading was presented by Jaco Coetzee. Special memories were presented by Georgina Pilling and Bev Hult. The hymns sung were, "Amazing Grace" and "Old Rugged Cross", accompanied by pianist, Frances Wright. The urnbearers were Kellee Lacombe, Shawna Lumgair, Arthur Lumgair, and Tracey Calvert. The honorary pallbearers were all of Sandra's grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The interment was held at the Waseca Cemetery, Waseca, Saskatchewan. Donations in memory of Arlee may be made to the Maidstone Group Home Society or the . McCaw Funeral Service Ltd., of Lloydminster, Alberta administered the funeral arrangements. Card of Thanks We would like to extend a huge thank you to everyone who has helped us during the past year and a half. To the communities and the people who make them great - your love and support will never be forgotten. For the visits, texts and phone calls that brightened many days for us. For the cards and donations in Mom's memory, the baking and flowers - thank you. To McCaws, Alan Laughlin, Francis Wright, Jaco Coetzee, Bev Hult and Georgina Pilling for making a Mom's Celebration of Life perfect. Thank you to the Waseca Hall Board for the lunch. Last but not least to everyone who came to share memories, laughs and tears - thank you. Tracey, Dustin, Lane and Katie. Arthur, Jenell, Tyra and Hunter. Shawna, Arlan, Jessica, Riley and Harrison. Kellee, Jim, Mikayla, Tom, Nathan, Luke, Macy and Jax. __________________________________________________ Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from May 16 to May 23, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Battlefords News-Optimist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.