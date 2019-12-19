Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Savella "Sally" Starycki. View Sign Service Information The Battlefords Funeral Service 338 4th Avenue North Saskatoon , SK S7K 2L7 (306)-446-4200 Obituary

STARYCKI: In Loving Memory of Savella "Sally" Starycki, born July 1, 1933 at Hafford, SK., passed away December 2, 2019 in North Battleford, SK. Left to cherish her memory: her loving daughters, son-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Chris and Tom Wyatt of North Battleford, SK - family: Robert (Kelly): Grace & Harrison, Jeffrey (Daniela 'Alex'): Emma & Olivia; Darlene Woloshyn of Mayfair, SK and son Kyle; sister, Sophie Ewanchuk; sister-in-law, Leona Nykiforuk-Mazurek; many nieces, nephews and their families. Predeceased by her parents, Nykola and Paraska Nykiforuk; her husband, Steve Starycki; son-in-law, Dennis Woloshyn; brothers, sisters & in-laws: Bessie Nykiforuk, Dimytro Nykiforuk, Steven Nykiforuk, Anne (Mike) Sihikalo, Carolyn Belyk (Bill Belyk), Minnie (Roy) Rindero, Nellie (Sam) Nykiforuk, Joe Ewanchuk; brothers and sisters-in-law: Lena (Marko) Mysko, Frances (John) Naniak, John (Eleanor) Starycki, Mike (Helen) Starycki, Joseph Starycki, Mary (Ted) Stanczak & Nick (Mary) Starycki. Funeral Service was held on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. from Third Avenue United Church, North Battleford, SK with Rev. Dexter Van Dyke officiating. Shared memories were given by Grandson Jeffrey Wyatt. Scripture Readings: Ecclesiastes 3: selected vs; Psalm 23; 1 Corinthians 13: 4-8a. Music Ministry: Organist - Glenn Goodman; Third Avenue Sanctuary Choir; Soloist - Robert MacKay - "How Great Thou Art"; Hymn Selection: "Amazing Grace"; CD Selections: In The Arms Of An Angel, I Will Remember You, Tears In Heaven & Ukrainian Hymn - Vichnaya Pamyat beautifully sung by Sylvia, Stella and Ann. Honorary Pallbearers were All those who shared in her life. Active Pallbearers were Robert Wyatt, Kyle Woloshyn, Jeffrey Wyatt, Orest Mysko, Cory Mysko & Darcy Mysko. Memorials are requested to BUH Foundation - (designate to the Palliative Care Unit), Box 1358, North Battleford, SK S9A 3L8, Battlefords District Care Centre - (Ward 4 - Recreation Fund), Box 69, Battleford, SK S0M 0E0. Interment was at Glass Lake Cemetery - Whitkow District, SK. Condolences can be sent to







In Loving Memory of Savella "Sally" Starycki, born July 1, 1933 at Hafford, SK., passed away December 2, 2019 in North Battleford, SK. Left to cherish her memory: her loving daughters, son-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren:and Tom Wyatt of North Battleford, SK - family: Robert (Kelly): Grace & Harrison, Jeffrey (Daniela 'Alex'): Emma & Olivia;Woloshyn of Mayfair, SK and son Kyle; sister, Sophie Ewanchuk; sister-in-law, Leona Nykiforuk-Mazurek; many nieces, nephews and their families. Predeceased by her parents, Nykola and Paraska Nykiforuk; her husband, Steve Starycki; son-in-law, Dennis Woloshyn; brothers, sisters & in-laws: Bessie Nykiforuk, Dimytro Nykiforuk, Steven Nykiforuk, Anne (Mike) Sihikalo, Carolyn Belyk (Bill Belyk), Minnie (Roy) Rindero, Nellie (Sam) Nykiforuk, Joe Ewanchuk; brothers and sisters-in-law: Lena (Marko) Mysko, Frances (John) Naniak, John (Eleanor) Starycki, Mike (Helen) Starycki, Joseph Starycki, Mary (Ted) Stanczak & Nick (Mary) Starycki. Funeral Service was held on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. from Third Avenue United Church, North Battleford, SK with Rev. Dexter Van Dyke officiating. Shared memories were given by Grandson Jeffrey Wyatt. Scripture Readings: Ecclesiastes 3: selected vs; Psalm 23; 1 Corinthians 13: 4-8a. Music Ministry: Organist - Glenn Goodman; Third Avenue Sanctuary Choir; Soloist - Robert MacKay - "How Great Thou Art"; Hymn Selection: "Amazing Grace"; CD Selections: In The Arms Of An Angel, I Will Remember You, Tears In Heaven & Ukrainian Hymn - Vichnaya Pamyat beautifully sung by Sylvia, Stella and Ann. Honorary Pallbearers were All those who shared in her life. Active Pallbearers were Robert Wyatt, Kyle Woloshyn, Jeffrey Wyatt, Orest Mysko, Cory Mysko & Darcy Mysko. Memorials are requested to BUH Foundation - (designate to the Palliative Care Unit), Box 1358, North Battleford, SK S9A 3L8, Battlefords District Care Centre - (Ward 4 - Recreation Fund), Box 69, Battleford, SK S0M 0E0. Interment was at Glass Lake Cemetery - Whitkow District, SK. Condolences can be sent to www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca Arrangements were entrusted to Robert MacKay of Battlefords Funeral Service (306-446-4200). Card of Thanks On behalf of all of our family, we would like to thank everyone for their expressions of sympathy and to all who are holding us close in their thoughts. Thank you so much for attending mom's funeral service. We are deeply grateful to everyone who visited, supported, stayed with us and comforted us during mom's hospital stay at the Battlefords Union Hospital. A sincere thank you for the gifts of food, hugs, visits, telephone calls, cards, flowers and text messages. The staff who work in long-term care are truly special people. Two special ladies, Val and Angie, spent many hours lending their support and help to mom and us as mom's health declined. Thank you as well to the Palliative Care Ward at the Battlefords Union Hospital for their compassionate care of mom. Please accept our sincere thank you to: Reverend Dexter Van Dyke for visiting mom at the hospital and conducting today's service, as well as your kindness and understanding at this sad time in our lives. The Third Avenue Sanctuary Choir for singing and Glenn Goodman for playing the organ. Grandson, Jeff Wyatt, for reading the Shared Memories. To the pallbearers and to all who shared in mom's life. To Bob MacKay for singing "How Great Thou Art". And to the staff of Battlefords Funeral Service for their compassion and guidance in making mom's funeral arrangements during this difficult time. A very heartfelt thank you to Sylvia Charko, Stella Ewanchuk and Ann Ewanchuk for beautifully singing Vichnaya Pamyat. Thank you to the Third Avenue Church ladies for providing the delicious lunch. Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Battlefords News-Optimist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close