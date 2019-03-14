Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Seager Stubbington. View Sign

STUBBINGTON, Seager July 7, 1950 - January 10, 2019 The family of the late Seager Stubbington are heartbroken to inform you of his passing at his home on January 10, 2019. He is survived by his two precious grandchildren Jack and Josie Herle, his loving wife Sandra, daughter Lisa (Peter) Herle, son Gregory Allan; sisters Sharon (Don) Farnell, Irene (Mike) Ironstand, Marj (Steve) Hutchings, brother Harold (Lieze) Stubbington; brother-in-law, Les (Liz) Hurlburt, Lee (Donna) Hurlburt, sister-in-law Gloria (John) Phipps; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. The family wish to thank the RCMP, EMS and Eternal Memories staff for the rapid response and the enormous help and care they gave us. A special thank you to Rev. Don Skinner for the beautiful service, Faye Schick for the music and the ladies of the Glaslyn United Church for the wonderful lunch. Words cannot express our gratitude. A special thank you to the neighbours who came to help on a moments notice especially Louis Bonneville who came day after day to help. Thank you to everyone who sent food, gave us a call, sent cards or just dropped in to give a hug and words of encouragement which we desperately needed. The family of the late Seager Stubbington (We miss you so very much.) __________________________________________________





