Shane Hartley

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shane Hartley.
Service Information
Eternal Memories Funeral Service and Crematorium
2741-99th St, Unit #5
North Battleford, SK
S9A 2Y4
(306)-445-7570
Obituary

HARTLEY: Mr. Shane Hartley resident of North Battleford, SK passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the age of 47 years. A Celebration of Life Come & Go service was held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Western Development Museum. A Private family interment will be held at a later date. Shane is lovingly remembered by his son Thomas; parents Tom and Pat Hartley; partner Darla Henson; along with numerous cousins, aunts and uncles. Shane is predeceased by his grandparents Jack Hartley, Irene Guminy, Les & Norah Gamwell. Memorial donations in memory of Shane may be directed to Canadian Diabetes Association 104-2301 Avenue C North Saskatoon, SK S7L 5Z5 or Charity of Donor's Choice. For those wishing to leave a condolence you may do so at www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Trevor Watts & Nicole Welford of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium.
logo
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Sept. 12 to Sept. 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.