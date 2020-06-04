BLACKMER: Shauna Blackmer nee Wilson, born June 8, 1959 in North Battleford, SK passed away May 27, 2020 after a decade long battle with cancer. She fought hard to the bitter end. Shauna will be remembered for her wicked sense of humour, her strong will and determination and her unwavering devotion to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. For more than 20 years, she taught students with special needs at Centennial Park Education Center and pre-kindergarten at St. Mary School. She adored spending time with her family, particularly her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband Randy, children Brienne (Will) & Brennan, beloved grandchildren Eve & Steel, her father Bill, her brother Brett & her sister Shelley (Bruce), nieces and nephews Justine (Lee), Rebecca (Derek), Kelsey (Jesse), Taylor (Andrew) and Russell (Gary) and 4 great nieces and nephews, step-siblings Ross and Shannon. Predeceased by her mother Doreen and her stepmother Eunice. The family would like to thank the palliative care staff at Battlefords Union Hospital for their care and attention during her final days. Special thanks to the staff in COPS who supported her through the many rounds of chemotherapy over the years. Donations in her name can be made to Lend A Paw Box 852 Maidstone, SK, S0M 1M0 or to the Battlefords' Trade and Education Center 801 105th, North Battleford, SK, S9A 1R3. There will not be a funeral as per Shauna's wishes. She will be cremated and her ashes spread. __________________________________________________________







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store