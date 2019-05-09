Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shelley Ann Sylvia St. Marie. View Sign Obituary

Shelley Ann Sylvia St. Marie October 1, 1962 ~April 17, 2019 (AGE 56) It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Shelley St. Marie (nee Miller). Born on October 01, 1962 in North Battleford, Saskatchewan, Shelley passed away peacefully on April 17, 2019 with her husband and loved ones by her side. She is survived by her loving husband, Dan St. Marie; her stepson, Jake (Venus) and grandchildren Lily, Violet and David, her mother, Sylvia Miller (Winston Leney); brother, Derwin (Anna, Martina); nephew, Dalton; her mother in law, Ruth St. Marie; brothers in law ,Kelly, Kim, and Cameron (Allison) St. Marie, sisters in law, Valerie Kutney (Blaine); Colleen Mahon (John), Laurel Dansereau-McCabe (Ross), Charlotte McKay (Terry), Vera Fischer (Ken), Heather Beatch (Shane), Vanessa Nyssen (Jim) as well as numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Shelley was predeceased by her father, Allen Miller; father in law Joseph St. Marie; brother in law, Leon Dansereau and sister in law Laurel-Lee St. Marie. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday May 18, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Catholic Church of the Ascension in Parksville. Donations can be made in memory of Shelley to Nanaimo Hospital Palliative Care. __________________________________________________





October 1, 1962 ~April 17, 2019 (AGE 56) It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Shelley St. Marie (nee Miller). Born on October 01, 1962 in North Battleford, Saskatchewan, Shelley passed away peacefully on April 17, 2019 with her husband and loved ones by her side. She is survived by her loving husband, Dan St. Marie; her stepson, Jake (Venus) and grandchildren Lily, Violet and David, her mother, Sylvia Miller (Winston Leney); brother, Derwin (Anna, Martina); nephew, Dalton; her mother in law, Ruth St. Marie; brothers in law ,Kelly, Kim, and Cameron (Allison) St. Marie, sisters in law, Valerie Kutney (Blaine); Colleen Mahon (John), Laurel Dansereau-McCabe (Ross), Charlotte McKay (Terry), Vera Fischer (Ken), Heather Beatch (Shane), Vanessa Nyssen (Jim) as well as numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Shelley was predeceased by her father, Allen Miller; father in law Joseph St. Marie; brother in law, Leon Dansereau and sister in law Laurel-Lee St. Marie. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday May 18, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Catholic Church of the Ascension in Parksville. Donations can be made in memory of Shelley to Nanaimo Hospital Palliative Care. __________________________________________________ Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from May 9 to May 16, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Battlefords News-Optimist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close