KIPP: Mrs. Sheryl Kipp resident of Battleford, SK passed away with family by her side Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the age of 63 years. A Celebration of Life Service was held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Western Development Museum - Heritage Hall. Sheryl lived a fulfilling life enjoying time with her family, friends, and her beloved animals. She was never happier than when she was outdoors; be it camping, hunting, or tending to her garden. A respected office manager and beloved colleague, her quick wit and sense of humour will be missed by many. Sheryl is survived by her husband, Chris Kipp; her daughter, Jeanette Brown; her granddaughter/daughter, Sasha Kipp; her mother-in-law, Elsie Kipp; and her sisters: Joyce Brown and Heather Sobry. She was predeceased by her mother, Margaret Davidson, step-father, Comrie Davidson, father, Roy Stevenson and daughter, Naomi Brown. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Vanessa Macnab & Trevor Watts of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium. Card of Thanks The family would like to thank the out pouring of love and support through this difficult time. Thank you to Battlefords Union Hospital - Palliative Care Unit for their compassion and wonderful care.







