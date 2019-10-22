Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley D. Fraser. View Sign In Memoriam

Shirley Doreen Fraser passed away peacefully at the age of 88 years on October 9, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Robert Fraser, and her children, Norman (Susan) Fraser and Donna Anderson, along with numerous other members of the family including grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.



Shirley was born in Regina, SK, but spent the majority of her childhood in Vancouver and then, subsequently, Penticton, BC. During her time in the Okanogan, Shirley dedicated her life to her God Jehovah and was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 1948 - a dedication which she faithfully lived up to for over 70 years.



In the winter of 1951/52, Shirley met Robert Fraser and they were married on November 1, 1952. They built a home on the Fraser family farm near Paynton, SK, where they raised their three children, Susan, Donna, and Norman. A diligent and faithful farm wife, Shirley worked hard and always put the needs of her husband and family above her own interests.



Over the years, Robert and Shirley traveled together to many exciting locations and spent many years wintering in San Diego, California. In 2006, they retired from the farm and moved to Nanaimo, BC, where she enjoyed living by the ocean for the remainder of her life. In her final weeks, she was able to be surrounded by her immediate family, including visits from her grandchildren living in other provinces.



Her family wishes to thank the staff of Avenir Memory Care for their exceptional and attentive care.

