Shirley Leite was born on March 1, 1925 to John and Isabella Norrie in Saskatoon, Sk. She knew at a young age that she wanted to be a teacher and went on to pursue a career in education. Her first teaching job was at Red Pheasant School (now called Bjelde Creek). Little did she know that her first desk would be a kitchen table with one drawer. It was at this time she met Louis Leite whom she later married on July 10, 1948. They were blessed with three sons John, David and Stephen and two daughters Judy and Shirley-Anne. While running the household, teaching full time at Centennial Park School and with the love and support of Louis, at the age of 43, Shirley decided to upgrade her education through night school, correspondence and summer school. At the age of 51 she graduated with a Degree in Education with distinction with a major in Special Education and a minor in English. Shirley retired after 16 years at Centennial Park School from a career which truly inspired her. Shirley's main focus in life was her family and her Christian faith. At the Presbyterian church she was actively involved with WMS (Women's Missionary Society), CGIT (Canadian Girls in Training), teaching Sunday school and many other enjoyable commitments. She also enjoyed her time with the quilters at the Lutheran Church. Shirley spent countless hours volunteering with the , MS society, Superannuation, Palliative care and other charities. Left to cherish her memory are her children John (Carol), Judy (Mick), Shirley-Anne (Brian), David (Gloria) and Stephen, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister-in-law Sophie Parkinson, brother-in-law Harold Leite, brother-in-law Willie Neale and many nieces, nephews and friends. She was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Louis Leite, grandson Cody Leite, her parents John and Isabella Norrie, sister Jeanne Gillett, and brother Hugh Norrie. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Canadian Lutheran World Relief Fund, c/o PO Box 447, North Battleford, Sask. S9A 2Y4 Funeral service will be conducted with Rev. Nora Borgeson officiating at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 1401 – 98th Street, North Battleford, SK on Saturday, April 6th at 3 pm, tea to follow in the church basement, and interment will be at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens at 6pm. Condolences can be sent to www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca Arrangements are entrusted to Battlefords Funeral Service (306-446-4200). Card of Thanks The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to her doctors and the staff at Battlefords Union Hospital and Home Care nurses for their compassion, caring and smiles. We would also like to thank Robert MacKay and staff of Battlefords Funeral Service for their understanding and thoughtfulness in making the arrangements. __________________________________________________ Funeral Home The Battlefords Funeral Service

338 4th Avenue North

Saskatoon , SK S7K 2L7

(306) 446-4200 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Apr. 4 to Apr. 11, 2019

