Tinio: Service of Celebration and Thanksgiving for the life of Mrs. Shirley Tinio, beloved wife of Reverend Fred J. Tinio will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019 from Third Avenue United Church, 1301 – 102nd Street, North Battleford, SK. Interment will take place at the Cremation Section, City of North Battleford Cemetery. Donations in Shirley's memory are requested to the Lung Association of Saskatchewan, 1231 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0S5. Condolences for the family may be left at www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca. Celebration of Life arrangements have been entrusted to Robert MacKay of Battlefords Funeral Service, 306-446-4200
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Nov. 28 to Dec. 5, 2019