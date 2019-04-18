Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Shokeir Marc Omar. View Sign

Shokeir, Dr. Marc Omar Dr. Marc Omar Shokeir died unexpectedly on March 28, 2019 in Battleford, SK at the age of 49. He is survived by his mother Donna; sister Zivy (Lucien); his children Peter, Joy, Philip, Emma, Julia, Katherine, Eliza (mother Cheryl Shokeir); Ezra, Vincent (mother Candice Lankhaar); Madeline (mother Lisa Shaw); and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father Dr. Mohamed H.K. Shokeir. Omar was born, raised and attended medical school in Saskatoon, SK. He was a brilliant pathologist and laboratory administrator who was privileged to practice in Vancouver, Bellingham, Red Deer, Calgary, Prince Albert, and North Battleford. During his 27 years as a physician he helped innumerable people, mentored many, served in medical associations in the U.S. and Canada, published many scientific papers, and helped establish several pathology laboratories. Ever the dynamo, Omar was an avid athlete who completed five Ironman Triathlons, numerous alpine climbs and rode his bike religiously. His vast knowledge and keen intellect earmarked him as a great conversationalist and led him to compete on "Jeopardy." His friends and family will miss his compassionate listening, his sage advice, his kind soul, his prolific talking, his big bear hugs and his fabulous sense of humour. A memorial service for this great man will be held on May 4, 2019, 2:30 pm at Saskatoon Funeral Home. In his memory, contributions can be made to the Saskatoon Health Region Pathologists Fund in Medicine. Condolences may be left at





Dr. Marc Omar Shokeir died unexpectedly on March 28, 2019 in Battleford, SK at the age of 49. He is survived by his mother Donna; sister Zivy (Lucien); his children Peter, Joy, Philip, Emma, Julia, Katherine, Eliza (mother Cheryl Shokeir); Ezra, Vincent (mother Candice Lankhaar); Madeline (mother Lisa Shaw); and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father Dr. Mohamed H.K. Shokeir. Omar was born, raised and attended medical school in Saskatoon, SK. He was a brilliant pathologist and laboratory administrator who was privileged to practice in Vancouver, Bellingham, Red Deer, Calgary, Prince Albert, and North Battleford. During his 27 years as a physician he helped innumerable people, mentored many, served in medical associations in the U.S. and Canada, published many scientific papers, and helped establish several pathology laboratories. Ever the dynamo, Omar was an avid athlete who completed five Ironman Triathlons, numerous alpine climbs and rode his bike religiously. His vast knowledge and keen intellect earmarked him as a great conversationalist and led him to compete on "Jeopardy." His friends and family will miss his compassionate listening, his sage advice, his kind soul, his prolific talking, his big bear hugs and his fabulous sense of humour. A memorial service for this great man will be held on May 4, 2019, 2:30 pm at Saskatoon Funeral Home. In his memory, contributions can be made to the Saskatoon Health Region Pathologists Fund in Medicine. Condolences may be left at www.saskatoonfuneralhome.com, Arrangements entrusted to Saskatoon Funeral Home 306-244-5577. __________________________________________________ Funeral Home Saskatoon Funeral Home

338 4th Avenue North

Saskatoon , SK S7K 2L7

(306) 244-5577 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Apr. 18 to Apr. 25, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for The Battlefords News-Optimist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close