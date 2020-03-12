Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shuet-Lin Yen. View Sign Obituary

YEN: Shuet-Lin Yen passed away peacefully at Battlefords Union Hospital on February 27, 2020 after a short but courageous battle with cancer at the age of 67 years. She is survived by: her husband, Sheung Kee "Sunny" Yen; her daughter, Tin-Wing Yen (Matthew Pearce); nephew, Philip Chan (Cindy Yiu); niece, Jamie Cheung (Ronnie Ho); as well as, many beloved brothers, sisters, cousins, nieces and nephews in Hong Kong and China. She is pre-deceased by: her parents and great aunt. Mrs. Yen was a talented chef who loved creating delicious meals for her friends and family. She and her husband operated the Prince Charles Café, Chinese restaurant, in Lloydminster for many years until their retirement. In her retirement, she enjoyed gardening, dancing and travel. Mrs. Yen was cremated in a private ceremony on March 5, 2020 with plans for a traditional inurnment ceremony in Vancouver at a later date. Special thanks to the Palliative care teams in Lloydminster and North Battleford, as well as to the staff of the Lloydminster Hospital and Battleford Hospital for their care and compassion. Donations in memory of Mrs. Yen may be made to LRHF- Lloydminster Hospital or Battlefords Union Hospital Foundation. __________________________________________________





