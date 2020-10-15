MCCAFFREY: Simonne Elizabeth McCaffrey passed away at Battlefords Union Hospital, North Battleford, Saskatchewan, September 26, 2020 at the age of 94 years. Simonne leaves to cherish her memory: her children, Louis McCaffrey, Alice Albert, Albertine Gabruck, Roland (Marlly-Lou) McCaffrey, Robert McCaffrey, Celine (Tim) Wawrykowych, and Anne-Marie Impey; her grandchildren, Phillip (Corinne) McCaffrey, Maurice (Tammy) McCaffrey, Laura (Michael) LaRocque, Jeremy Albert (Michelle), Deborah Albert, Donald (Holly) Gabruck, Trevor (Jennifer) Gabruck, Jeffrey (Tabatha) McCaffrey, Bradley McCaffrey, Jennifer McCaffrey (Matt Chasse), Rob (Brandi) McCaffrey, Michael McCaffrey, Desiree (Joel) Seime, Iain Stubbington, Danielle McCaffrey (Tyler), Marcel Impey (Jenni); her great-grandchildren, Burkley, Breken & Bodhi McCaffrey, Teigan Reis & Nygel McCaffrey, Lennox LaRocque, Grayson & Chloe Albert, Ceejay Alexson, Peyton & Nixon Gabruck, Rylan, Kleysen & Daysen Gabruck, Angelina & Emmica McCaffrey, Ellysha & Izabell McCaffrey, Brody Thompson, Kael McCaffrey, Kaesen, Deakin & Kiptyn McCaffrey, and Barrett, Jacob & Weston Seime; sister, Theresa Hubert; brothers/sisters-in-law, Lucienne Pelletier, Stella McCaffrey, Germaine Bellanger, Pauline Phaneuf, George (Yvonne) McCaffrey, and Edward (June) McCaffrey. She is predeceased by: her husband, Raymond McCaffrey; infant daughter, Evelyn; daughter-in-law, Bev McCaffrey; sons-in-law, Wade Impey and Donald Gabruck; brother and sister, Zenon Pelletier and Rita Charpentier, and two young brothers, Roland and Gerald. The Funeral Service for Simonne was conducted from the Christ The King Roman Catholic Church, Edam, Saskatchewan on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 10:00 AM with Father Barry Tkachuk and father Phinh Do officiating. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this service was by invitation only. The eulogy was presented by France Washbrook and Evelyn Cooper. The readings were given by Laura LaRocque and Deborah Albert, The hymns sung were "Hallelujah", "Hail Mary, Gentle Woman", and "Dancing in the Sky". The honorary pallbearers were Laura LaRocque, Deborah Albert, Jennifer McCaffrey, Desiree Seime, and Danielle McCaffrey. The active pallbearers were Phillip McCaffrey, Donald Gabruck, Bradley McCaffrey, Maurice McCaffrey, Trevor Gabruck, Rob McCaffrey, Jeremy Albert, Jeffrey McCaffrey, Michael McCaffrey, and Marcel Impey. The interment was held in Christ the King Roman Catholic Cemetery. Donations in memory of Simonne may be made to the Second Chance Trail Ride Society - Box 94 Elk Point, AB T0A 1A0. This charity is close to the families heart because of the success of a double lung transplant survivor in the family. McCaw Funeral Service Ltd., of Lloydminster, Alberta administered the funeral arrangements. Card of Thanks ~ "God Bless You" ~ These are the words always written by our mother to us her family. We want to say Thank-You to Dr. Campbell, 3rd floor West & the BUH staff. Father Barry Tkachuk, Father Phinh Do, Evelyn Cooper, Frances Washbrook and to everyone who in some way or another comforted us with prayers, cards, flowers, food or was present and supportive of us during this time. A huge Thank- You to the McCaw funeral home for fulfilling "Mom's" last wishes. God Bless You All __________________________________________________







