SMITH, JACQUELINE 1937 – 2019 Marie Marguerite Jacqueline Smith (Jackie), of Regina, Saskatchewan, passed away on April 29, 2019, at the age of 81, with her family by her side. She was predeceased by her parents. Jackie is survived and will be dearly missed by her husband of 61 years, William (Bill) Smith; her children, David Smith (Nancy), Diane Bodnarchuk (Kerry), Denise Gerein (Anthony), Debbie Johnson (Will); her grandchildren, Chad, Jordan/Kassia, An, Grace, Jason/Chelsey, Matt/Chrissy, Alexander, Jenna, Amy, and Elizabeth; and great-grandchildren Grayson, Calleigh, Zyhler, Ellie, Teilan, Hunter, and Arlin. Jackie was born in Ottawa, Ontario, to Antonio and Angele Racine on September 21, 1937. An only child, she had the undivided attention of her parents and brought them endless joy. Raised in a French Roman Catholic family, Jackie attended school at an all-girls convent. Following graduation, she worked for Metropolitan Life. Jackie met Bill Smith, an RCMP recruit, on a blind date and four years later, on April 12, 1958, they were married. So began their exciting life in the RCMP, with postings in Ontario, Alberta, Prince Edward Island, and finally Saskatchewan. While raising their four children, Jackie attended Reeves Business College in North Battleford, SK, obtaining her administrative certificate. She then worked as a Detachment Clerk for the RCMP for 20 years. Jackie was a member of the CWL, Beta Sigma Phi, the Shrine Ladies' Auxiliary and the RCMP Veteran Wives' Auxiliary. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, gardening, shopping, music, reading and travelling. Most of all, she found great joy spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She cherished the annual family Lobster Party and all the family holiday gatherings. Jackie loved her family deeply and instilled the importance of family and faith in each of her children. They have carried that and passed it on to their children and grandchildren. That is Jackie's greatest legacy. She was also a great source of strength to her many friends over the years. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff in the Medical ICU at the Regina General Hospital for the wonderful care given to Jackie in her final days. Funeral Mass will be held at Resurrection Roman Catholic Parish, 3155 Windsor Park Road, Regina, on Monday, May 6, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. followed by a celebration lunch in the church hall. A private family interment will be held at the RCMP Depot Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, through the Wa Wa Shriners in Regina (







