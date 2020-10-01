TRACH:
It is with great sadness the family of Mrs. Sophia Trach, former resident of Denholm, SK announce her passing on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the age of 84 years. A Private Family Service was held Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the All Saints Ukrainian Catholic Church with Father Ivan Derkach and Father Ivan Nahachewsky as celebrants. Interment followed at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Sophia is lovingly remembered by her children: Frank Trach, Robert Trach, Anna (Bill) Trach and Johnny (Melanie) Trach; grandchildren: Christy (Dave) Eaton, Taylor Trach (Jessica Gillespie), Tyrell Trach, Shalin Steel and Tatiana Trach; great grandchildren: Kylee Eaton, Tessa Eaton, Hannah Gillespie, Kailee Gillespie and Grayson Trach. She was predeceased by her husband, John; parents: Dmytro and Anna Kostewich; brother, John; sister, Olga; mother and father in law, Annie and Harry Trach. Condolences for the family can be left at www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Trevor Watts of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium