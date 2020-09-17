1/1
Stanley W. Moore
Stanley W. Moore August 10, 1935 - August 14, 2020 Stan passed away peacefully on Friday August 14, 2020 with his son by his side and his family in his heart. Leaving to mourn and celebrate his life are his beloved wife Rose, his children, Crystal Moore-Orlecky (John Orlecky) and their son Evan; Troy (Amanda Moore) and their children Hannah and Jaeger, brothers Jim (Jan), Wayne, Brad (Cheryl), brother in law Bob (Phyllis) Carpenter, sisters in law; Gwen Moore and Margaret Moore as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Stan was predeceased by his parents; Hartley and Florence Moore, brothers; Cecil, Gary and Rod Moore, sisters; Diane Moore and Gloria Moore, parents in law; Chancey and Anna Carpenter, brothers in law; Don Carpenter and Lee Carpenter, and sisters in law; Ernetta Seebach and Florence Buyaki. A private family service will take place with Cornie Martens officiating. Stan's final resting place will be the Rabbit Lake Municipal Cemetery. Friends so wishing to make a donation may do so to the Rabbit Lake Health Centre (Rose Gill Lodge) in memory of Stan. Family and friends wishing to send online condolences are welcome to visit www.beauacfuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Beau "Lac" Funeral Home, Mark Muir, Funeral Director, Spiritwood, SK (306-883-3500)




Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Sep. 17 to Sep. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Beau Lac Funeral Home - Spiritwood
113 6th Street West
Spiritwood, SK S0J 2M0
(306) 883-3500
