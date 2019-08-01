POITRAS: Sylvia Annette, late of Saskatoon and formerly of North Battleford, passed away with her family by her side on July 23rd, 2019. Sylvia is survived by her children, Shawn (Pam), Perry, Lisa (Lawrence), Kristen (Perry) and her grandchildren, Brady, Justina, Connor, Ashley, Andrew, Megan, Sydney and Quinn. A Come and Go Tea will be held 1:00 pm, Wednesday, July 31st, 2019 at Sallows and McDonald-Wilson & Zehner Funeral Home Centennial Tea Rom. (1271 103rd Street, North Battleford, SK.) A complete obit to follow in the days ahead. Sallows & McDonald-Wilson & Zehner Funeral Home in care of arrangements. 306-445-2418
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Aug. 1 to Aug. 8, 2019