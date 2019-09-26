Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sylvia Antonia SHARPE. View Sign Obituary

SHARPE: Sylvia Antonia May 20, 1929 - August 27, 2019 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Sylvia Sharpe, our treasured Mother and Grandmother. Born Sylvia Antonia Charabin on May 20th 1929 in North Battleford, Sylvia passed away quietly in her sleep on August 27, 2019 at her residence at the Sunnyside Care Centre home in Saskatoon. Sylvia is survived by her children David (Leona) Sharpe, LeeAnn Sharpe, and her grandchildren Amanda (Mike) Haywood, Kari (Cameron) Doig, Samantha Sharpe-Phillips and Austin Sharpe-Phillips, and several nieces and nephews. Sylvia was predeceased by her husband Stanley Sharpe, her parents Fred and Pauline Charabin, as well as her brothers Ken (Dorothy) Charabin, Walter Charabin and her sister Nel (Bob) Bouey. Sylvia attended the convent during her school years in North Battleford. From there she went on to receive her psychiatric nursing degree and worked at North Battleford's Mental Hospital from 1947 to 1951. In 1951 she married her lifelong love, Stanley Sharpe on October 20th, and moved to homestead on their farm outside of North Battleford. Sylvia and Stanley were active members of the dance club for many years. She and Stanley were avid bridge players, and were part of many clubs throughout their years together. They both enjoyed travelling and spending their retirement years in California as snowbirds. Sylvia always felt a close connection to family, and enjoyed many family gatherings and special occasions at their cherished cottage on Pelican Point. She will be remembered for her smile, laughter and sense of humor. A gathering of family and friends will be held in the summer of 2020 at her cottage at Pelican Point. Sylvia will be buried alongside her beloved husband Stanley, where they shall rest in eternal peace side by side at North Battleford City Cemetery. __________________________________________________________





Sylvia Antonia May 20, 1929 - August 27, 2019 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Sylvia Sharpe, our treasured Mother and Grandmother. Born Sylvia Antonia Charabin on May 20th 1929 in North Battleford, Sylvia passed away quietly in her sleep on August 27, 2019 at her residence at the Sunnyside Care Centre home in Saskatoon. Sylvia is survived by her children David (Leona) Sharpe, LeeAnn Sharpe, and her grandchildren Amanda (Mike) Haywood, Kari (Cameron) Doig, Samantha Sharpe-Phillips and Austin Sharpe-Phillips, and several nieces and nephews. Sylvia was predeceased by her husband Stanley Sharpe, her parents Fred and Pauline Charabin, as well as her brothers Ken (Dorothy) Charabin, Walter Charabin and her sister Nel (Bob) Bouey. Sylvia attended the convent during her school years in North Battleford. From there she went on to receive her psychiatric nursing degree and worked at North Battleford's Mental Hospital from 1947 to 1951. In 1951 she married her lifelong love, Stanley Sharpe on October 20th, and moved to homestead on their farm outside of North Battleford. Sylvia and Stanley were active members of the dance club for many years. She and Stanley were avid bridge players, and were part of many clubs throughout their years together. They both enjoyed travelling and spending their retirement years in California as snowbirds. Sylvia always felt a close connection to family, and enjoyed many family gatherings and special occasions at their cherished cottage on Pelican Point. She will be remembered for her smile, laughter and sense of humor. A gathering of family and friends will be held in the summer of 2020 at her cottage at Pelican Point. Sylvia will be buried alongside her beloved husband Stanley, where they shall rest in eternal peace side by side at North Battleford City Cemetery. __________________________________________________________ Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Sept. 26 to Oct. 3, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Battlefords News-Optimist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close