DUHAIME: After a courageous battle with cancer, Sylvia Christine Duhaime (née Pollard) passed in peace on Friday, August 23rd at 8:30 a.m. at the age of 64. She is survived by her soul mate and husband, Maurice, her children Keith and Karryn (Stefan) and her dear grandchildren, Erin and Hector who will always have her memory to cherish. Sylvia touched the lives of numerous people with her vivacious personality, kind and open heart, and her strong emotional and business senses. Sylvia's time belonged to the ones she loved. She made time for the important people in her life. She will be remembered with love by many women who found strength, empowerment and mentorship under her care. Sylvia returned to her place beside her grandson, Cody, and her mothers, Betty and Aurore forever keeping a watchful eye over her beloved family and friends. A great source of power and comfort in grieving her grandson's passing was found through her efforts in establishing the Cody Duhaime Memorial Fund. Her passion for advocacy and education came into full view. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Cody Duhaime Memorial Fund Incorporated is appreciated. Prayers for Sylvia will be held on Monday, August 26th at 7:30 p.m. at St. Hippolyte Church in Vawn, SK (coffee and tea to follow at the Vawn Hall). Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 27th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Hippolyte Church in Vawn, SK (lunch and internment to follow). __________________________________________________





