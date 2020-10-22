Terri ROWLEY

ROWLEY:
On October 12th 2020, we lost our sister, daughter, mother, aunty, friend and warrior - Terri Lynn Rowley. She passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Saskatoon Royal University Hospital. Born in North Battleford on March 6, 1969 and raised in Prince by Lloyd and Eileen Rowley along with her sisters Gail Feser (Maurice – Samantha and Matthew) and Lisa Tolley (Chris – Owen, Olivia and Evan). Her proudest moment was the birth of her son Jayden. Terri pursued a career in Education after completing her degree at Minot State University. Once she began teaching, she never stopped learning. She received her Masters Degree in Education from the University of Phoenix. Terri's teaching career took her to many communities in Saskatchewan and eventually brought her home to Battleford Central School. Terri was happiest when she was busy. Her friends were a very important part of her life and with them, she lived life to its fullest. She was a dedicated curler and coach, and loved to play ball. She organized and played in many golf tournaments as well. Terri could always be found at the lake surrounded by her numerous friends embarking on great adventures and unforgettable memories. Terri's family would like to sincerely thank the enormous outpouring of love and support they have received. They would also like to thank the doctors and staff at Royal University Hospital and Trevor Watts and staff at Eternal Memories for their compassion and care. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences for the family can be left at www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Trevor Watts of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium.