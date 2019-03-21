Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terry Blanchette. View Sign

"the best portion of a good man's life His little nameless unremembered acts of kindness and love" ~ William Wordsworth The unexpected death of a beloved husband, son, brother, uncle, friend, occurred March 11, 2019. One of seven children, Terry was born in North Battleford on January 25, 1955 to Lionel & Marie Blanchette. Terry's passion for sports began as a toddler. He was a natural athlete and excelled at hockey. Terry competed at the Junior level, and as a young man played hockey in Edmonton and Red Deer Alberta. However, he decided to return to his hometown to work in the family business. Terry was known for his charismatic personality and wonderful sense of humour. His giving nature led him to become a respected leader in various community organizations. He enjoyed travel, was a strong animal advocate, yet closest to his heart was his love for family and friends. Terry was deeply loved and his passing will leave a huge void in the hearts of many. He will be remembered always by his wife, Diane; parents, Marie and Lionel; siblings, Don, Gord (Therese), Gail (Doug York), Janet (Rob Hildebrand), Glen (Traci), Kevin (Sandy); in-laws, Darline (David) Gubbe, Deryk (Terry) Kendall, David (Betty) Kendall, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister-in-law, Barb Blanchette. A service to remember Terry took place on Saturday, March 16 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Alex Dillabough Center in Battleford, SK. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Battleford's Humane Society, P.O. Box 645, North Battleford, SK S9A 2Y7. Condolences can be sent to [email protected] Arrangements were entrusted to Battlefords Funeral Service (306-446-4200). __________________________________________________ Funeral Home The Battlefords Funeral Service

338 4th Avenue North

Saskatoon , SK S7K 2L7

(306) 446-4200 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Mar. 21 to Mar. 28, 2019

