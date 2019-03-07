Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for THELMA BERYL KENDALL. View Sign

THELMA BERYL KENDALL "THE SONG IS ENDED BUT THE MELODY LINGERS ON" .... IRVING BERLIN Our strong beautiful mother left us heartbroken, early Thursday morning Feb 28, 2019. She left as she lived, quietly, uncomplaining, without inconvenience to anyone. We shall miss her sunny outlook, her gentle manner, and her wonderful smile. She was born Sunday, April 27th, 1924 to Ernest and Bertha Grenke on a small farm near Landis, Saskatchewan. She taught school in the early years and shortly after marriage stayed home to raise a family. She imparted to us her love of movies, books, and an unwavering belief in the goodness of life. She withstood the loss of a child and later her husband with characteristic fortitude. She never allowed herself to become embittered but lived her life with optimism and faith. Those of us left are her children - Darline (David) Gubbe, Deryk (Terry) Kendall, David (Betty) Kendall, Diane (Terry Blanchette) Kendall. Her grandchildren - Danielle (Rob) Elder, Jessica (Tim) Pell; Terri (Rupen Pandya) Allard, Curtis (Heather) Kendall, Kara (Shawn) Soonias, Chris Kendall; Corinne (Rob) Mathews, Travis (Stephanie) Kendall, Jeff (Lindsay) Kendall, Courtney (Judd) Campbell, respectively, as well as her beloved great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Jack Kendall, theirs was a love story; her daughter, Eunice; her granddaughter Christine; her brother Ron Grenke; her sister Shirley Leech, and her parents Ernest and Bertha Grenke. We will miss you always, our Mom. A Memorial Service will be conducted in late spring, date to be announced. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Canadian Wildlife Federation, The Heart and Stroke Foundation, The Lung Association or The Battleford's Humane Society. Condolences can be sent to





338 4th Avenue North

Saskatoon , SK S7K 2L7

(306) 446-4200 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Mar. 7 to Mar. 14, 2019

