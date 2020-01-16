Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tim Percival HEESE. View Sign Obituary

Tim Percival Heese was born in Dodsland June 19 1956. On Dec.7 he passed away in Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon. Tim was raised on a farm in the Kelfield /Duperow area. He attended school in Laird, Rosthern, and Biggar. After graduation he attended Kelsey where he studied cabinet making. As well as raising his children Tim wrote songs and played in rock and country bands over the years. At one point his country band toured the States and Canada. Flying was another passion of Tim's. He worked as a commercial pilot but flying his own plane was what he enjoyed the most. Tim married Jean in 2008 he gained 3 more children and numerous grandchildren. They lived in Kindersley in the house that Tim built. After many years of running his own cabinet shop, he worked as an operator in the oilfield which he very much enjoyed. The support from his boss and co-workers over the past two years has been phenominal and much appreciated. Tim is survived by his loving wife Jean, daughter Cassie(Jesse) son Kyle (Jolene) and son Kim. Stepson Kevin (Jo), Nathan (Kelly) and Linsey(Jenn) His mom Marj Mackie and sister Deb (Ian) Mcleod. Grandchildren, Morgan, Joseph, William, Natalie, Aubrey, Vivian, Brett, Courtney, Lexus, Regan, Aniston, Nick, Charlie, Tim, Nic, and Lia. Tim was predeceased by his sister Maria May Heese, father Bob Carter, and Grandmother May Hawkins. A heartfelt thank you from Jean and family for the support from so many including hospital staff and everyone who contributed to Tim's funeral especially Fr. Richard Doll and Fr Emmanuel Azike __________________________________________________ Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020

