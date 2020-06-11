CORBEIL: Valère Joseph March 29, 1935 – June 4, 2020 Valère leaves behind his loving wife, Marie-Anne of 47 years and two children, Bertrand and Jeannelle; his brother Maurille; sisters: Bertille (Martin) Morgan and Marielle (Al) Cook; nieces, nephews and their families. Valère was born in North Battleford, Saskatchewan, the second oldest of a family of five children. His family lived for a short time in Delmas and then moved to the Jackfish Lake area where he farmed up until his retirement in 2010. As a youngster he attended Lavigne School until Grade 8, choosing to farm full time with his dad. In his later teens he became a chicken farmer, raising chickens and shipping eggs to Shiplett Hatcheries, until his brother Urbain took over the business. Several years later he took school upgrading and went on to Kelsey to study carpentry, becoming a Journeyman Carpenter. He worked most winters (after harvest was completed) with several construction companies in Saskatoon and North Battleford; but his heart was in farming and in 1958 purchased the Honore Lavigne homestead. On June 16, 1973, he married Marie-Anne Hamel and moved permanently to the Lavigne homestead. There he stick built a home, garage etc and farmed full time and raised his family. Valère enjoyed hockey, golfing, baseball, curling, bowling and was a participant at one time or another in all of these. He loved old time music and a fast polka, and of course visiting and talking farming. He served on Parish Council, the School Board, Teen-Aid Board and was an active member of the Knights of Columbus. His faith was unwavering, and he always knew that God was at the helm. He was very proud to be an Extraordinary Minister…distributing communion to his fellow parishioners and friends at mass. In 2011 his health was failing, having undergone emergency pacemaker surgery in September 2010, in March 2011 he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's. Life became very challenging and confusing for him, and on June 13, 2018 he became a resident of the Lady Minto Health Care Centre in Edam up until his death. The highlights of these last few years were the daily visits from his wife, and very frequent visits with his son and daughter and a special dog named Hank. With failing health, he left as he lived, quietly and unassuming returning to God, our Creator on Thursday, June 4, 2020 with his daughter by his side. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 1:45 p.m. at St. Leon Church – Jackfish, SK followed by the Committal Service at 2:00 p.m. at Jackfish Cemetery with Fr. Barry Tkachuk Celebrant. A Mass - Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to Mass Offerings or St. Leon Church, Box 613, Cochin, SK S0M 0L0. Condolences can be sent to www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca Arrangements have been entrusted to Robert MacKay of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium (306-446-4200).
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.