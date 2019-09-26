Valerie Joan Antill Feb. 26, 1949 – Sept. 11, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Valerie Joan Antill (nee Wiebe). She passed peacefully after a lengthy illness, with family at her side, in North Battleford, at the age of 70. She was predeceased by her husband, Harold Harder, her parents, Henry & Margaret Wiebe, and her brother, Larry Wiebe. She leaves behind her sons, Terry Antill & Steven Boyle, as well as 7 siblings and numerous nieces and nephews. A private family interment was held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at the City Cemetery, North Battleford, SK. Condolences can be sent to www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca Arrangements were entrusted to Battlefords Funeral Service (306-446-4200).
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Sept. 26 to Oct. 3, 2019