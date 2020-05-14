Victor BALLACHAY
BALLACHAY: It is with great sadness that Victor's family announces his passing on May 4, 2020 at Battlefords District Care Centre. Victor is survived by Marlene, his loving wife of 61 years; daughter Debbie Oborowsky (Dale), Jodi Hosegood (Jonathan) Avery & Ayden & Jamie Malek (Brody) and son Brian Ballachay (Myrene), Mitchell & Riley. Also survived by sister Gladys Pettapiece and brother Alvin Ballachay (Pauline) and numerous nieces & nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Heart & Stroke Foundation, 1738 Quebec Ave Unit 26, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1V9 or BUH Foundation, Inc., Box 1358, North Battleford, SK S9A 3L8. Condolences can be sent to www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca Arrangements have been entrusted to Robert MacKay of Battlefords Funeral Service (306-4464200).




Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from May 14 to May 16, 2020.
