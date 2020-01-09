Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Victor Rose. View Sign Service Information Marshall's Funeral Home Ltd 135 2nd Street West St. Walburg , SK S0M 2T0 (306)-248-3322 Obituary

Victor Rose January 10, 1930 – December 17, 2019 Dear family and friends, it is with sadness of our hearts that we must share that our loving husband, adoring father, grandfather and great grandfather, Victor Boniface Rose has gone to be with the Lord his Saviour in heaven. He passed away peacefully on the evening of December 17, 2019 with all of us surrounding him with our love and prayers. It was truly a miracle that we could all be by his side at the time of his passing. Although we are sad, we rejoice in knowing he lives forevermore with Jesus! So many people loved and adored our 89 year old Dad! He had such a large family, on both the Rose and Parenteau sides, plus a large circle of friends, and fans both near and far! We will all miss his kind and gentle manner, his humour, his talent and oh……, so much more! He was the most caring and generous man, and we were blessed to have him in our lives for so many years!! A celebration of his life is being planned for sometime in the spring. Watch Marshall's Funeral Home website for details





