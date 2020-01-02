SCHNEIDER: Mrs. Vina Schneider of Battleford District Care Centre passed away Friday, December 20, 2019 at the age of 92 years. As per Vina's request, no formal service will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in memory of Mrs. Vina Schneider may be directed to Alzheimer Society of Saskatchewan 301-2550-12th Avenue Regina, Saskatchewan, S4P 3X1. For those wishing to leave a condolence, you may do so at eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Vanessa Macnab and Trevor Watts of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium.
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020