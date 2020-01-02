Vina Schneider

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vina Schneider.
Service Information
Eternal Memories Funeral Service and Crematorium
2741-99th St, Unit #5
North Battleford, SK
S9A 2Y4
(306)-445-7570
Obituary

SCHNEIDER: Mrs. Vina Schneider of Battleford District Care Centre passed away Friday, December 20, 2019 at the age of 92 years. As per Vina's request, no formal service will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in memory of Mrs. Vina Schneider may be directed to Alzheimer Society of Saskatchewan 301-2550-12th Avenue Regina, Saskatchewan, S4P 3X1. For those wishing to leave a condolence, you may do so at eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Vanessa Macnab and Trevor Watts of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium.
logo
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.