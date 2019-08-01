DELORME: Mrs. Violet Delorme, resident of Cochin, SK passed away peacefully with family by her side Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Battlefords Union Hospital at the age of 78 years. Mass of Christian Burial was held Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Ste. Rose de Lima Roman Catholic Church with Rev. Father Greg Elder as celebrant. Interment followed at the Cochin Cemetery, Cochin, SK. Violet is beautifully remembered by her loving husband Leonard Delorme; children: Diane (Ernie) Cadrain; Shaun (Carmen), Kevin (Deb), Dale Delorme; Jordan (Kim), Brayden; Barbara (Ron) Elliott; Lenny, Barry, Corey, Holly (Eric), Laurie, Chasy; Murray (Jacqui) Delorme, Dallan (Holly), Marie (Brittney), Murray Jr. (Janay), Amber (Troy), Dale, Madison (Jacob), Vikki, Samantha; and 20 Great-grandchildren; sister, Kathleen Hill; brothers-in-law Dennis, David (Yvette); sisters-in-law Della, Gertrude and May; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. Memorial donations in memory of Mrs. Violet Delorme may be directed to 1910 McIntyre Street Regina, SK S4P 2R3 or BUH COPPS Unit Po Box 1358 North Battleford, SK S9A 3L8. For those wishing to leave a condolence, you may do so at www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Trevor Watts of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium.
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Aug. 1 to Aug. 8, 2019