Family of The Late Walter Harrison of Battleford, Sask. formerly from the Midnight Lake area would like to express our Thanks & Appreciation. Thank you to everyone that came to take part in this Final Chapter for the Life of Walter Harrison April 11, 2019 in Glaslyn. We are so ever grateful for the support received from BDCC, RHL, BUH, Dr. Holtzhausen and Medical Staff. The services and care provided to Walter since 2016 by many of You enabled him to enjoy the final years with us. Walt was Born April 12th, 1928 in Edam Sask. and passed away April 6th, 2019. (That's 90 years 359 day) At the time of his passing, Walt was surrounded by his loved ones after a brief stay at the BUH. Walt is survived by his immediate Family – Joan (Crocker-Dorval), Birdena (Greg), Brent (Jackie), Rene (Karen), Andrea (Ian) & Families, Yvonne Harrison his sister in-law; nephew Brian Harrison and niece Bev Digout & Family. Walt was predeceased by: Mother Winnie Harrison April 24/1928, Step Mother Winnifred Lofts (Harrison) April 5,1954, Father Frank Passed away March 27,1975. Brother, John Passed away Jan. 16, 2004, Sister, Mildred passed away April 13/2015. Walt was a Great Gardener, Livestock Hand, and Lover of Horses. These traits were all gained from the skills that were acquired from his Fathers farming operation. To this day there is Harrison Land that dates back over 100 years. Walt was a Great neighbor in the Midnight Lake area. You could be rest assured if branding and vaccinating were taking place Walt wouldn't be far away. Walt had a heart of gold that his offerings came to the Many Friends and neighbors before his personal chores. CARD OF THANKS We want to extend a Special Thanks to the following: Bob Mackay & Staff at Battlefords Funeral Service. Father Greg & Sebastian. Glaslyn RC Church & CWL for the lunch served. Helen Pylypow & RC Church Choir. Kevin Morozowski cemetery Support. Medical facilities; BDCC & RHL & BUH. Walt's Relatives, Friends, and all those that he left a lasting impression On. Walt was laid to Rest next to His Brother Johnny at the Glaslyn Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to Battlefords Funeral Service. __________________________________________________ Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Apr. 18 to Apr. 25, 2019

