CHERNESKY: In Loving Memory of Walter Myroslaw "Morris" Chernesky, born May 11, 1933 at Edam, SK., passed away June 5, 2019 in North Battleford, SK. Survived by His Loving wife Elsie (Astride) Chernesky and son Terry (Angie) Chernesky and grandchildren Larissa (Joseph) Santiago - Peyton, Olivia, Bella; Jessica (Sean) Brewster- Adia, Raya, Marek & Benson; Natasha (Spencer) Nikkel- Jackson; Nathan (Amanda) Chernesky; sister Pat Chernesky (Fred Olfert). Predeceased by his father Walter and his mother Mary. Funeral Service was held on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from the Glaslyn Community Hall, Glaslyn, SK with Rev. Dan Gies officiating. Eulogy was given by Pat Chernesky. Music Ministry: Musicians: Judy Gies & Nathan Chernesky; God Loves People More Than Anything - Nathan & Amanda Chernesky; Song Selections: I Can Only Imagine, Leaning On The Everlasting Arms & Because He Lives. Honorary Pallbearers were Gus Peterson, Pete Peterson, Olaf Peterson, Fred Olfert, Harry Zubiak, Brian Goota, Wayne Read, Leonard Pylypow, Wayne Russell, Bill Abbott, Art Bastian And all other Friends ~ The many lives he touched. Urn Bearers were Nathan & Amanda Chernesky. Memorials are requested to Life Outreach International, PO Box 982000, Fort Worth, TX 76182-8000 (1800947Life), Turtle Lake Four Square Mission Camp, PO Box 98, Livelong, SK S0M 1J0. Arrangements were entrusted to Battlefords Funeral Service (306-446-4200).







