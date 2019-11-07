Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wanda Anne Bahrey. View Sign Service Information The Battlefords Funeral Service 338 4th Avenue North Saskatoon , SK S7K 2L7 (306)-446-4200 Obituary

BAHREY: In Loving Memory of Wanda Anne Bahrey, born July 24, 1922 at Horodenka, Poland passed away October 19, 2019 in North Battleford, SK. Wanda is survived by her loving daughters and their families: DONNA McLeod – North Battleford - her daughters: Nadine Comeau & Angela Comeau and her grandson, Spencer Schaan (son of Nadine), DARLENE Figurski - Saskatoon - children Jamie (Jana) Figursky their children- Bryna, Brooklyn, Brielle; Tania (Wade) Figurski; Andrea (Merv) Figurski their children- Bronwyn & Kelton; Kris (Dee) Figurski their children – Presley, Willa & Karson, SONIA Sholter – Lloydminster - her daughters: Rebecca Sholter, (Arin); Brianna Mabbott (Andrew)- their children: William and Gwen; her son, Stuart Sholter (Paige)- their children: Emy and Edie, MYRNA (Mike) Eichhorn – Calgary - their children: Megan Eichhorn & Morgan Eichhorn. Her siblings: Stella Kostiuk, Shirley Hujdic, Walter Kzyzyk (Ann) and Sandy Jones. Predeceased by her parents: Walter and Alexandra Kzyzyk; her husband Paul Bahrey, son Norman Bahrey; sister Nellie Woytiuk and infant sister Stasha. Funeral service was held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. from the All Saints Ukrainian Catholic Church, North Battleford, SK with Reverend Father Ivan Derkach Celebrant. Cross Bearer was Jacqueline Reynolds. Scripture Readers were Tania Figurski & Nadine Comeau. Music Ministry: Cantor - Mrs. Stella Ewanchuk & All Saints Church Choir. Guard Of Honor was Superannuates. Active Pallbearers were Jamie Figursky, Kris Figurski, Bronwyn Figurski, Stuart Sholter, Morgan Eichhorn, Spencer Schaan & Andrew Mabbott. Donations can be made to Battlefords Union Hospital Foundation Inc., Po Box 1358, North Battleford, SK S9A 3L8. Interment was at the City Cemetery, North Battleford, SK. Condolences can be sent to







